No one knows how to constantly reinvent themselves like Rick Ross. He’s a rapper, producer, actor and yes, Wingstop mogul. Now, you can add professional wrestling hype man to that list.



On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, fans got a surprise during commentator Tony Schiavone’s interview segment with former tag team champion Swerve Strickland. Turns out he was accompanied by Ross, who immediately told Tony to address him as “The Biggest Boss.”

As Schiavone questioned Swerve about his vicious attack on rival wrestler Billy Gunn on Friday’s AEW Rampage, the “Hustlin’” rapper interrupted Tony and let him know they were not discussing the incident.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. We keepin’ it positive here today,” Ross said. “I’m here for one reason and one reason only. I wanna make this clear—making sure Swerve is not only the biggest wrestler in the industry but also the largest recording artist in the world. That’s why we here. We’re celebrating today, and that’s why we’re here. Biggest!”

In case you’re wondering why any of this makes sense, Swerve is not only one of the best wrestlers in the company, he’s also a talented rapper, who routinely releases new music. Pairing him with the Maybach Music Group founder totally fits in with his character. Also, it’s wrestling and you have to leave logic at the door when you watch.

When Swerve’s tag team partner Keith Lee showed up to confront him about the attack on Gunn, revealing that Strickland had ignored his calls and texts, Ross once again interjected himself into the proceedings, telling the big man “we keepin’ it positive today. We got a lot to celebrate.” After a tense back and forth between the partners, the segment ended with Swerve announcing the duo would compete in an eight-man tag match on next week’s show.

I’m a big fan of both Lee and Swerve, so I’m excited anytime they’re on TV. Swerve has been going darker lately, signaling that the team could be headed for a split and possible feud, which made this fun moment a nice calm before the huge storm hits. Everything Ross did here worked, as he was surprisingly natural and fit right in with veterans Schiavone, Lee and Strickland.

When celebrities show up in professional wrestling, it can be hit or miss, so fans have been conditioned to be skeptical. However, the reaction to Ross’ appearance was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling for AEW to immediately sign him to a contract.

The popular Black Announce Table podcast tweeted, “Put Rick Ross on Dynamite every week lmfaoooo.”

Meanwhile, Public Enemies podcast reacted by writing, “Put Rick Ross on the AEW Payroll and just have him show up every week. I don’t even want or need a reason for it.”

One fan had a demand for AEW boss Tony Khan, tweeting, “I just saw the Rick Ross/Swerve in Our Glory segment: PUT HIM ON THE PAYROLL, @TonyKhan !!!”

Another viewer noted that Ross could have a future in the business, posting, “Dude, Rick Ross NEEDS to be a wrestling manager. He’s a total natural. That was awesome.”

Personally, I don’t need Ross to be a full-time figure, because Swerve is great on his own, but I wouldn’t be mad if he popped up every once in a while just to hype up a match or story.

You can catch up with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee a.k.a. Swerve In Our Glory when they challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 19 on Bleacher Report and Fite.