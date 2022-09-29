Rozay is feeling the heat on social media, thanks to his thoughts on the signature sunglasses of one Jeffrey Dahmer, or Evan Peters, the actor playing Dahmer.

As you may know, the recently released drama series on Netflix, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is one of the most watched shows in the history of the popular streaming service. As the title suggests, the show follows the killing spree of the cannibalistic Dahmer from 1978 until 1991.

Everyone seems to be watching it, including Rick Ross.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to not comment on the quality of the show, but on the style of Dahmer’s sunglasses. He wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades.”

That one tweet, gained the attention of Black Twitter and “The Boss” felt the heat immediately. Many accused the Miami rapper of glorifying the crimes of a madman who usually targeted young Black men and boys as his victims.

Despite the criticism, others users were confused by the hate being aimed toward Ross and some even went as far as to agree with his style sense.



My thing is this, if Ross was glamorizing the character of Dahmer by speaking about how “cool” or “interesting” of a man Dahmer was, I think the criticism would be warranted. But he’s not trying to defend or sympathize with Dahmer at all; he likes a style of sunglasses that Dahmer happened to wear in the show, and as a result, he called them the “Dahmer shades.”

Now if users were criticizing Ross for watching the show in the first place I think it would be fair. Eric Perry, the cousin of Errol Lindsey (one of Dahmer’s victims), condemned the Netflix miniseries for “retraumatizing” the family. He advised that people shouldn’t watch the show because his family wasn’t notified about the series, according to Now This.

But getting mad at Rozay over a pair of sunglasses he wants? Nah.