Although the process may have been difficult, Bailey credits the experience to helping her deliver such a stirring performance of the beloved song.

She continued: “I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel. I think ultimately it helped my performance.”

Halle, you don’t have to think: it absolutely did. Watching the clip of her perform the song in its entirety at Disney World for American Idol earlier this week mad me extremely misty-eyed at my big age and that, dear reader, is what you call singing with conviction. If you were on the fence of supporting the film before, let this video of her singing “Part of Your World” be all the convincing you need to see this freshwater take on an old favorite.

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs and Awkafina hits theaters May 26.