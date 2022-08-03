After the controversial robbery of Bishop Lamor Whitehead, NYC Mayor Eric Adams extended his support in finding the alleged bandits. However, he reminded the bishop he is not above the law in regards to the lawsuit he’s facing and also rejected Whitehead’s suggestion for special clergy gun permits following the incident, according to the NY Daily News.



Don’t get too comfortable Mr. Bishop…

According to the report, Adams and Whiteheads are good friends. However, when asked about whether clergy should be given special dispensation for gun permits, the mayor answered with a simple “No.” Whitehead’s argument was that if teachers were able to have special permits given the spike in mass shootings, pastors should as well.

Bishop Whitehead also gathered some criticism immediately following the sympathies for the robbery after Pauline Anderson filed a civil suit against him. However, Adams said he’s siding with the law in that case.

More from the NY Daily News:

“The bishop lost his dad — Arthur Miller was his name — during a police incident,” Adams said during an unrelated press conference in the Bronx. “I have always maintained relationships with people who have gone through traumatic experiences. My goal is to mentor people who go through crisis.” Adams’ support didn’t come without a caveat, though. Asked whether his longtime relationship with Whitehead might change if the allegations against him are substantiated, Adams wouldn’t offer specifics, but noted that “no one is above the law.” “We all have to follow the law. I spent my life enforcing the law,” Adams, a former NYPD captain, responded. “I will continue to say to all New Yorkers — friends and foes and allies and enemies — that you have to follow the law. And I think we have a great system to determine whether someone violated the law.”

One thing about Mayor Adams is that he values law and order. There’s no report of whether Whitehead expected any special treatment from the mayor but it’s not like the bishop doesn’t see himself as holier than thou. Though, the two did work together earlier this year with the apprehension of alleged subway shooter Andrew Adbullah, according to ABC 7 News.

According to the NY Daily News, Whitehead went to prison before he took the pulpit due to identity theft. Regarding Anderson’s lawsuit, the mayor said he’s unaware of any criminal investigations into the matter.