Rev. Al Sharpton, Stevie Wonder and Rep. Ayanna Pressley Join List of Performers and Speakers for #MalcolmXDay Livestream Event

Al Sharpton, left, speaks onstage on February 10, 2020 in New York City; Stevie Wonder at the funeral of former U.S. Congressman John Conyers Jr. (D-MI) on November 4, 2019 in Detroit, Mich.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a campaign rally February 01, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Photo : Monica Schipper ( Getty Images for National CARES Mentoring Movement ) , Bill Pugliano ( Getty Images ) , Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

May 19, 2020 will mark the 95th birthday of the late, great Malcolm X.

As this is an extra-significant anniversary, we expect nothing less than an extravagant celebration. Though this celebration may have originally been intended to take place in person, we will still bring that same honoring energy in the virtual space as we continue to enact social distancing protocols.



The list of performers and speakers is quite befitting a legend, too. Stevie Wonder, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rev. Al Sharpton were just announced as the latest additions to the celebration. They will be joining Common, Angela Davis, activist Ayanna Gregory and more in a “Tribute in Word and Sound” airing at 3 p.m. ET.



Right after, Rep. Pressley will join professor, author, activist and daughter of Malcolm X, Ilyasha Shabazz in a discussion titled, “Black Women Leading the Revolution.” Pete Rock will follow that up with a special DJ tribute on Instagram Live at 5 p.m. ET.



“As the global community strives to endure this time of crisis, the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center remains committed to advancing our rich legacy of human rights and social change,” Ilyasah said in a statement via a press release sent to The Root. “We are excited to join together with so many great artists, activists and community leaders to celebrate my father’s 95th birthday, honor his lasting impact, and create a safe space that inspires and uplifts scholarship, joy and resilience in both our children and larger communities.”



Malcolm X 95th Birthday / Annual #MalcolmX Day Livestream Celebration will take place virtually on The Shabazz Center’s website as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET. For more details and the full program of the day, visit theshabazzcenter.org.

