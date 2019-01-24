Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The Senate shot down a GOP- and White House-backed bill that would have given President Trump money for his dumb-ass wall that no one wants and funded the government.



Basically Republicans couldn’t get enough Democrats to back the bill that would have funded the full $5.7 billion needed to run a medieval wall along the Southern border.

According to CNBC, “The chamber rejected it in a 50-47 vote. Three senators— Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mike Lee of Utah—broke with their parties.”

The Senate also voted on another proposal, this one by Democrats that would fund the government until Feb. 8 while they discussed the merits and money for the draconian wall of hate. This bill also died a quick death, but hey, at least they are voting, which is about the most we can say since the 34-day-old-and-counting shutdown began.

Members on both sides have urged the president to open the government while the discussion on wall funding can be debated, but the orange man with the tiny fingers who campaigned on being a great dealmaker has painted not only his skin but himself into a corner. This shutdown is all Trump’s fault and he’s playing hardball for a wall that no one wants. Trump has argued that the government will remain closed until he receives all of the monies for his Game of Thrones-style wall.

McConnell, aka “Dumbanardo” of the Congress Mutant Ninja Turtles, has vowed that because of his proximity to Trump’s ass, he cannot back a deal that President Splinter doesn’t support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently Debo’d Trump from issuing his State of the Union address while the government is shutdown, has urged McConnell to pass measures that opens the government while they debate money for the wall.

“Let’s have that discussion [about border security] after we open up government,” she told reporters Thursday.

CNBC notes that while both sides play politics, some 800,000 workers are set to miss their second paycheck. At times it’s as if the people on the Hill forget that the real causality here are the ones that are going on a month without being paid. Whether anyone likes it, a wall is already being built between the haves and the have nots.