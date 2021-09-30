Either Democratic (allegedly) Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are doing some The Spook Who Sat by the Door shit in which they are actually Republicans who ran as Democrats only to mess everything up from the inside, or….there is no other option. Of course they are Republicans. Their states have historically been Republican (except this one time). Need I remind everyone that Arizona was one of the last states in the union to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a holiday. I mean if there were a list of Black men who white people love, MLK would have to be at the top followed closely by Al Roker and Mike Tirico. And West Virginia is West Virginia, which might be the only sundown state.



Can you hear that noise? It’s time ticking away to pass Biden’s $3.5 trillion proposal to expand healthcare access, boost education programs and fight climate change, and both Manchin and Sinema have called the budget too expensive but won’t discuss what’s not working for them.



“We need to know what he’s a skeptic on so that we can have the conversation with him. There has been no clarity in what they actually want, both Sinema and Manchin,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a member of the House Progressive Caucus, told the Washington Post.



And it’s that Manchin and Sinema won’t discuss the proposal; their reluctance to show any signs of accepting the proposal has caused other Democratic senators to be reluctant to attach themselves to a potentially dead proposal.



“Should all of this just hinge on those two? Absolutely not. Because the question becomes, or the question is, who is their priority? What is their priority?,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said.



The Post notes that while Joe Manchin gets all the attention, “Kyrsten Sinema could be an even bigger obstacle for Democrats’ spending plans.”



Basically, both Manchin and Sinema aren’t just Republocrats, they are stunt queens. They are loving this shit. Manchin has steadily enjoyed the spotlight of being a roadblock to the Democratic agenda. Considering Dems only held an ant’s eyelash majority in the Senate, the pair can sink Biden’s agenda, which begs the question: Whose side are they on?



“Given the 50-50 breakdown in the Senate, either Manchin or Sinema — who are sometimes referred to on Capitol Hill as Manchema — can sink any piece of legislation and, as the chamber’s most conservative Democrats, they are the toughest votes to secure on a range of issues favored by the party’s liberal base,” the Post notes.



Wait...one second, I need to vomit. Manchema? Manchema sounds like something that would explain some kind of insistent itching. Fungal...definitely fungal.



Many Democrats are merely waiting for “Manchema” to set a price that works for them so that they can start negotiating, and the assholes won’t even do that. Instead, they keep issuing statements noting how the price tag of Biden’s proposal doesn’t work for them.



“At some point, all of us, regardless of party must ask the simple question — how much is enough?,” Manchin wrote. And that was it. No word on why the price was too high; no explanation as to what line items he thought were excessive, nothing.



“I assume he’s saying that the president is insane, because this is the president’s agenda,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Progressive Caucus, said following Manchin’s statement, the Post notes.



So now we wait for the showstoppers (literally they are stopping the show) to tell Democrats what they want, and something tells me that what Manchema wants will align with a group that doesn’t have White House support. But would you expect anything less from Sens. from Arizona and West Virginia?



