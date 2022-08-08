43 Republicans voted to block Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-GA) proposal for a $35-per-month limit on insulin costs under private insurance plans in the Inflation Reduction Act, as reported by The Hill.

Initially, the Senate parliamentarian ruled the proposal did not comply with the budget reconciliation process. Senate Democrats looked to a vote to overrule that determination with 60 votes. The parliamentarian claims the $35 cap would violate the Byrd Rule. This measure would affect the federal budget that is not “merely incidental” to qualify to pass through reconciliation.

Even though Warnock’s plan for private insurance didn’t survive, the parliamentarian allowed Warnock’s $35 insulin cap to apply to Medicare users, which could influence prices in the private market. Right now, a single vial of insulin is sold for $175-$300. Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) cited the lack of affordability and the fact many Americans have to ration their portions. 37.3 million people have diabetes in the U.S. Black adults are said to be 60% more likely to develop diabetes.



From The Hill:

“Thirty-seven million people in our country have diabetes, and it’s absolutely wrong that many of them cannot afford the insulin they need to live,” she said. “I’ve heard from people in my state who risk their life and ration insulin to make ends meet, all the while drug companies are jacking up prices.”

“The cost of insulin has tripled over the last decade,” she said

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D) claimed Senate Democrats tried to skate the parliamentarians ruling with the total vote.

Again, from the Hill:

“It undermines the whole reconciliation process if you if you start doing that,” he said. “So, I mean, I think there’s a right way and wrong way to do it. They want to get that vote, there’s a lot of ways they can get that vote, but doing it this way, was the wrong way to do it.”

Warnock offered a rebuttal stating Republicans could have just voted for the provision to help Americans.

