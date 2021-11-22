There are really only two things I don’t trust in this world: People who pose with guns and Black women who use white people haircare products. I t looks like Republican Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears does both.



During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Winsome, who caused quite the stir when she posed for a picture holding an AR-15— and yes, that image became her campaign poster, refused to say whether or not she’d been vaccinated from the Omar of viruses, COVID-19.

“The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we’re going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there because now you want to know what’s in my DNA. You’re going to want to know this, that and the other,” Sears said.

Huh? No one asked you about your damn DNA. See what I’m saying? It’s guns and edges or whatever Ving Rhames told Jodie in Baby Boy.

It is still important to note that Sears is the first Black woman to hold this office. She is also the first Black woman to pose with an AR-15 who wasn’t at war. OK, fine; I don’t know if that is true, but whatever. Sears noted that she wouldn’t be forcing anyone to get the coronavirus vaccine and called for the government to back off.

“We have to remember that we’re America. We love our freedom. We love our liberty. People are dying to get into this country so that they can do well for themselves and their families. Let’s not make it like some other countries. Let’s let liberty shine,” Sears said, CNN reports.

CNN notes that Sears wasn’t done spouting her brand of stupid shit, adding that, “people who’ve been infected with COVID -19 did not need to get the vaccine, and questioned the benefits that masks provide for protecting against transmission of the virus.”

“Let’s ask ourselves, if the purpose of the COVID vaccine is to prevent us from getting COVID, then why is it that those who have had COVID must get the vaccine? One doesn’t follow the other,” Sears said, spouting another ill-informed Republican talking point that isn’t based in science.

“Let me ask you this question: If you have the mask on, then why does somebody else have to wear the mask?” Sears continued.

I would like to ask Sears a question as well: How do we determine who’ s wearing a mask and who isn’t? Should the masks crew call the maskholes to make sure they are going mask- less?

Fine, Sears. D on’t wear your mask or tell us whether you’re vaccinated; just stop posing with guns.

