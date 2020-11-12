Republican Senator Puts White House on Notice and Then Remembers He’s a Republican and Backtracks

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

I don’t know much about the spine. I know that it’s like a fuse box inside the body and that all of the central nervous system is hooked into it. I also know that baffling scientists everywhere, one GOP member is appearing to grow one back. Well, kind of.



On Wednesday, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford noted that the Trump administration needs to stop fucking around with the possible transition (Lankford believes it’s a possible transition; I would say it’s definite) and give President-elect Joe Biden access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by Friday or he’s going to intervene.



“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that,” Lankford, who sits on the Senate Oversight Committee, told radio station KRMG. “This needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.”



CNN notes that despite winning the election, Biden and his senior advisers have yet to receive “the President’s Daily Brief, the highly classified intelligence briefings about pressing national security issues that their soon-to-be predecessor has been offered daily.”



But because Lankford is a Republican, well, he can’t not appease these bullshit claims of voter fraud.

Despite the election results that proved Biden as the winner, Trump has issued several baseless and evidence-less claims that the election was disrupted with massive voter fraud.



From CNN:



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Monday that Biden’s lack of access stems from the election being not yet ascertained by the General Services Administration — a clear indication that the Biden transition team is not getting the same briefings that presidents-elect typically receive. It remains unclear whether the race needs to be ascertained before the President-elect can legally receive the briefings. Biden has said that the daily briefings “would be useful, but it’s not necessary.”

This is Biden shorthand for: “It would be nice to have it, but let’s be clear I don’t need that shit to go about the work of removing a squatter off the White House premises and getting to the work of keeping American safe again.”



“There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself and so that he can be ready — the President’s already getting those,” Lankford said,



Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, also called for Biden to receive the briefings.



“As has been done in every other transition, the President should order that Biden and his team receive the PDB, as has been done in the past, even during the contested election of 2000,” Warner said Wednesday. “It’s simply irresponsible to withhold this in these uncertain times.”

Because Lankford is a Republican, he still didn’t go as far as to acknowledge Biden is the president-elect, adding that the best thing is for President Trump to exhaust his fake ass legal avenues and “get real answers” before moving forward.



Lankford added: “Joe Biden can continue to be able to function and say, ‘I’m the president-elect,’ and great if you want to say that, go do it, and to be able to do your preparation work. The President can say, ‘Not so fast. I’ve got questions to answer.’ Great, go ask them.”



Meanwhile, judges have been throwing Trump’s lawsuits in the trash as there has been no evidence of voter fraud.

