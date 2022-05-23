Newly released toxicology and accident reports show that the late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally intoxicated when he was killed along a South Florida highway in April. The toxicology reports, generated by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office were obtained and first reported late Monday afternoon by the Miami Herald.



They showed that samples taken from Haskins after his death tested at nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit for intoxication in Florida of .08. One sample tested at .20 and another at .24, according to the Herald. Haskins also tested positive for the drugs ketamine and norketamine. The Drug Enforcement Agency describes the former as a “general, short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects”.



Haskins’ death was officially ruled an accident caused by blunt force trauma. It was already known that he was struck by a dump truck as he walked along a stretch of Interstate 595, reportedly after a car he was in had run out of gas. Today’s reporting filled in more details of the tragedy, including where exactly he was in the roadway when he was struck, that he had been with an unidentified female companion before leaving the car to walk along the highway and the fact that he was hit by more than one vehicle. ESPN reported that Haskins had also been struck by a car that was driving alongside the dump truck, according to a separate accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.



From the Miami Herald According to an ME’s investigative report, investigators found his car on the side of I-595, a “female companion” inside the vehicle. The unnamed woman told FHP that he’d left looking for gas. The report noted that the Medical Examiner’s Office did not know the “nature” of Haskins’ relationship with the woman.

A Pittsburgh Steelers team official also told the Medical Examiner’s Office that Haskins had trained the preceding day, then gone to dinner with a friend or cousin named “Joey.” They later went to a “club, possibly in Miami,” the report said. “They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating,” the report said.