Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

If a masked intruder grabbed Iowa Republican Steve King’s favorite stuffed Hitler doll and told King that he would either have to stop being a racist asshole or never see his stuffed doll again, Steve King would look at his baby Hitler and mouth “I’m sorry” before watching the robber take off with his prized position.



Steve King just can’t stop being Steve King, no matter what’s at stake and, more importantly, Iowa voted for this man knowing how Steve-King that Steve-King is, as he’s been in office since 2003!

Advertisement

On Saturday, the King of inappropriate racist humor found himself in another dust up after he shared a Facebook post that pondered a Civil war wondering who would win between red and blue states. The post implied that red states have about “8 trillion bullets” while the blue states don’t “know which bathroom to use.”

At this point, it feels like King has become the Trump administration crash test dummy trotted out whenever the pressure’s getting too hot for the Donald.

Advertisement

King is so goddamn racist that he’s been stripped of his committee assignments because he can’t stop praising white supremacy.

Now King is posting violent memes imagining a Civil War in which Democrat-leaning blue states would be destroyed.

What King’s dumbass didn’t even realize is that his home state of Iowa is actually colored blue.

Advertisement

CNN notes that the post was taken down on Monday, but added that the post was up just a few days after Trump claimed that his supporters — the police, military and “Bikers for Trump” — could turn violent against Democrats.

“You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. OK?” Trump said in an interview published last week in Breitbart News, CNN reports.

“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”

Advertisement

Is anyone surprised at this point?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.