President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is set to start meeting with senators as the road to her inclusion to the Supreme Court. According to Politico, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) went on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to speak on the importance of bipartisanship regarding Judge Brown Jackson’s nomination process.

From Politico:

“This is beyond politics. This is about the country, our pursuit of a more perfect union, and this is demonstrative of another step in that pursuit,” Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“Let’s have a debate. Let’s talk to her about her rulings and about her philosophy. But in the final analysis, let’s have a strong bipartisan support to demonstrate that both parties are still in pursuit of perfection,” Clyburn said.

Rep. Clyburn initially wanted President Biden to choose U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, also based in South Carolina, as his Supreme Court nominee. He cited Childs “going to state schools, instead of elite colleges. Eight current court members attended law school at either Harvard or Yale, including possibly Brown Jackson, who attended Harvard.

Clyburn went on to emphasize Brown Jackson’s background as a public defender could bring a new view to the Supreme Court.

Clyburn said although Jackson — who attended Harvard — is a more “traditional” choice, she is still a “good choice” for the post, and her background as a public defender “adds a new perspective to the court.”“In the final analysis, I think this is a good choice. It was a choice that brings onto the court a background and some experiences that nobody else on the court will have,” Clyburn said.

Someone should let Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) know about bi-partisan support. Sen. Graham voted for Judge Brown Jackson twice– both for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013 and D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year.

From Newsweek:

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” the Republican senator tweeted Friday morning. “The attacks by the Left on Judge [Michelle] Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” he added.

Graham also wanted Judge Childs to be Biden’s nomination, stating, “Childs is highly qualified. She’s a good character, and we’ll see how she does if she’s nominated. But I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person,” according to CNN.