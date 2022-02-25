President Joe Biden is expected to name his nominee for the Supreme Court today, and CNN reported this morning that federal judge Kitanji Brown Jackson was the frontrunner to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.



CNN reported late Thursday that Biden had settled on a nominee and that an announcement was likely on today. With the crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further escalating overnight, it’s unclear how that timing could be affected. But on Friday, the network broke into its Ukraine coverage shortly before 8 a.m., with a story naming Jackson as the likely nominee. The White House has yet to comment.



Jackson is among three candidates Biden interviewed this week. That list also includes California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and federal judge J. Michelle Childs, who was reportedly supported by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, an influential Democrat credited with resuscitating Biden’s once-flailing presidential campaign during the 2020 primaries. Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump publicly endorsed Jackson for the nomination on Thursday.



Biden promised during his 2020 presidential campaign that he would nominate a Bla ck woman to the Supreme Court if he got the opportunity, a promise that he reaffirmed when Breyer announced his plan to retire back in January.



CNN had also reported late Thursday on its website that a move by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia had made a move that could signal that Jackson might be the nominee.



From CNN.com The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit deviated from its typical procedure by issuing an opinion on a Thursday — breaking with its usual schedule of Tuesday and Friday release days. Notably, Jackson — who has interviewed with Biden for the Supreme Court nomination — was in the majority in the 2-1 ruling case. Some legal experts took the release as a sign that Jackson could be the nominee and that the announcement could come as soon as Friday, especially because a similar scenario played out with now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Part of why this sets off alarm bells is because we saw a similar scene play out in July 2018 with then-D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

The Supreme Court has had 118 justices in its 233 year history. Only two–current conservative justice Clarence Thomas and his predecessor Thurgood Marshall, a stalwart for his opinions advancing civil rights protections–have been Black. Five–the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, retired justice Sandra Day O’Connor and sitting justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett–have been women. Sotomayor is the court’s only Hispanic justice in history.

There has never been a Black woman to sit on the court. Some Republicans have offered racist and sexist criticisms of the idea that Biden would commit to nominating a Black woman for the court. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), said earlier this month that he wanted “a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog,” and “a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda.’”