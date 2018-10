For the last day of Latinx Heritage Month, The Root is highlighting Mariana Grajales Cuello, the “Mother of Cuba.” This Afro-Cuban woman helped lead the fight against Spanish rule on the island and lost everything in her fight for the freedom of Afro-Cubans.



“Mi Gente Afrodescendiente” (My People of African Descent) is a series that sheds light on Afro-Latinx figures whose stories are often left out of our history books. Watch Episodes 1 and 2.