Janel Martinez, creator of Ain’t I Latina? guest hosts Episode 2 of “Mi Gente Afrodescendiente,” which highlights Arturo Schomburg, one of the most influential curators of black history.

“Mi Gente Afrodescendiente” (My People of African Descent) is a series that sheds light on Afro-Latinx figures whose stories are often left out of our history books. Watch episode 1 here.



Watch above.