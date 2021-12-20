Regina King is set to play a legend, as she brings Shirley to Netflix. The Oscar winner stars as Shirley Chisholm, and produces through her Royal Ties Productions.



Is it just us, or is Regina King as Shirley Chisholm absolutely perfect casting?

Shirley is the story of “trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.”

Written and directed by John Ridley, the film co-stars Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise), Christina Jackson (Swagger), Michael Cherrie (Home Again), Dorian Missick (For Life), Amirah Vann (Underground), André Holland (Passing) and Terrence Howard (Empire).

King has a busy slate of projects ahead, as she’s also set to direct the film adaptation of the Image Comics series Bitter Root, and direct and produce the limited series A Man in Full.

Deadline reports, King will also produce Bitter Root, which is set during the Harlem Renaissance and follows the Sangeryes, an estranged monster hunting family who reunite to defeat an unimaginable evil.

According to Variety, King will direct the first three episodes and executive produce A Man in Full alongside writer/showrunner David E. Kelley. Based on the Tom Wolfe novel, “when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”

We already know Regina King is better than us, but her rundown of upcoming projects is so exciting, because she’s bringing her unique magic to every genre possible. She’s starring in a biopic, directing a sci-fi/fantasy comic book adaptation and making a dramatic limited series with a TV legend.

There’s literally nothing she can’t do.

