Over the weekend, Watchmen and The Harder They Fall star Regina King was spotted in her first public appearance since the tragic loss of her son Ian Alexander Jr. back in January.

According to People, the Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet at an awards ceremony taking place at the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. She donned an all-white dress, a braided ponytail (with hints of orange in it, might we add), and sported her signature smile that felt beyond comforting to see after all these months.

As previously reported by The Root, King was set to co-host the 2022 Met Gala but understandably was not present. Back in January, she shared the heartbreaking news that her 26-year-old son died by an apparent suicide and asked for “respectful consideration” in the immediate aftermath.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said in an official statement at the time. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Less than a week later, veteran actress Vivica A. Fox gave the public an update on how King was fairing, explaining that she had told her to tell everyone that she received all the calls, texts, and sweet messages from everyone and that she was appreciative of the outpouring of love and support.

Over the years, King was very vocal about her love for her son. They were often spotted together on numerous red carpets as he grew up. The Root continues to send our support, thoughts, and prayers to Regina and all those who knew and loved Ian.