'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Wendy Osefo Slightly Shades CoStar Karen Huger Over DUI Prison Sentence

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo is breaking her silence about her costar Karen Huger’s recent DUI prison sentence. And she’s not holding back!

As we previously told you, on Wednesday, Huger was was officially sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, for her ongoing drunk driving case. She’ll also have to serve five years probation. This decision came a year after she was arrested back in 2024 after crashing her vehicle into a street sign three miles from her house. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

And while Huger is one of the original faces of the franchise, a source close to the production team over at BRAVO recently told PEOPLE that the plan is to still film the upcoming 10th season of the show while she serves her time in prison. Cameras are expected to start rolling again at the end of March.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, Osefo shared her immediate reaction to the news of her costar’s sentence and said she was in disbelief.

“My jaw dropped. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “At the end of the day, we may have our differences, but I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer, 100%.”

However, one of those prayers definitely won’t be that the show take a break while she’s behind bars. In fact, Dr. Osefo made it clear that while the situation is unfortunate—she believes the show will do just fine without her.

“With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence. I definitely wish her well,” she said before later adding: “Looking at the [season nine] reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”