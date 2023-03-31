Real Hot Girl Actress? Meg Thee Stallion in Talks to Star in New Movie With Adam Sandler

+

Megan Thee Stallion may soon be cosplaying as Megan Thee Actress once again if a new movie deal with Adam Sandler goes through.

Per Deadline, the “Anxiety” rapper is in talks to star in a forthcoming feature for Netflix opposite the veteran actor. This move should come as no surprise, especially seeing that she inked an exclusive first-look deal with the streamer back in 2021.

While plot details and even a potential title for the new film are being kept under wraps, Sandler reportedly let on previously that it would center around the world of sports memorabilia. Production is slated to begin some time this summer. Brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the creative minds behind the popular 2021 film Uncut Gems (also starring Sandler, Julia Fox and Kevin Garnett), are set to produce and direct.

But before she hops onto the Safdie Brothers train, the “Girls In the Hood” rapper will make her feature debut in the A24 musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins, based on the stage show of the same name, starring alongside Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane.

Megan’s rise as TV and film actress has been in the works for awhile. Just last year, she had a cameos in the Disney+ series She-Hulk and STARZ popular show P-Valley. She can currently be seen in the new Hulu docuseries, Rap Caviar, which details “some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the hip-hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture.” The new show is based off the popular Spotify Rap Caviar playlist that features the best of the best of today’s hip-hop and rap music.