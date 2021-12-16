Real Hot Girl Producer Shit!!

Wow, I knew Megan Thee Stallion was gonna give us “something for the Hotties,” but I didn’t expect it to be this news!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, America’s favorite Hot Girl Coach has formed an exclusive, first-look deal with Netflix where she’ll be creating and executive producing a variety of new series and projects for the streamer.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” said Netflix’s Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Added Thee Stallion, “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

And we can’t wait to watch, Meg! Wow. This has been quite the month for the “Thot Shit” rapper. Not only did she secure a major deal with one of the biggest streaming platforms in the U.S., but she also recently graduated college with her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Southern University (TSU) just this past weekend. And on top of all of that, she was also awarded the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award from her hometown of Houston, Tx. a mere three days ago. A Hottie with a heart, a degree and a vision for what she wants to accomplish in the future for both herself and those she cares about? You can’t help but love seeing it.

I also can’t help but wonder what titles and projects she’ll be bringing onto the Netflix slate. I know she loves anime, so we may be in store for some Real Black Girl Anime Shit. Or maybe, she could bless us with some stylized series of her life as a rising music star who has to juggle climbing the charts all while keeping her head in the books to get through college. She could call it: The Adventures of Megan Thee Machine (You know, since it’s a fictitious story and all?)

Whatever she calls it and whatever ideas she brings to the table, just know I’ll be there with my popcorn and prosecco, waiting to watch. Congratulations, Megan!