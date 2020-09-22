RBG’s Body Isn’t Even Buried and Sen. Lindsey Graham Is Bragging They Have the Votes to Fill Her Supreme Court Seat

Photo : Sarah Silbiger ( Getty Images )

If there are people who still believe that the Republican Party has a conscience, then I would like to talk to you about a sou-sou in which you give me $20 of actual money and I will give you back $800 of ghost cash.



Republicans have one agenda and that’s furthering their agenda. That’s it.



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. Not months ago; she literally died September 18, and Republicans are full-speed ahead on filling her Supreme Court seat because they don’t give a fuck about anything they’ve said in the past, they don’t care if you call them hypocrites and they don’t care if you make noise in front of their homes. In fact, they don’t care if they literally said, “Use my words against me” with some 40 days left before America decides its own fate, Republicans are rushing to push through a nominee.



“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the New York Post reports.



“We’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”



The Post notes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), aka Saggy NeckFace, would only reveal that they would hold a floor vote “this year” on President Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg.



Trump has been hellbent on replacing Ginsburg and has already claimed that his pick would be a woman, but he is also a habitual liar.



“Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, need at least 50 votes to confirm a nominee,” the Post reports. Shaky Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have already noted that they wouldn’t confirm a justice before the presidential election on Nov. 3, but that doesn’t matter now as no other Republican is willing to stand with them and that includes Mitt-ass nigga Mitt Romney who loves to play the “I’m not like the rest of them, except I’m totally like the rest of them” with his Mitt-ass.



The only other two possibles even mentioned in voting alongside Collins and Murkowski were Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado, who both reportedly drank* goat blood out of a chalice and swore that they wouldn’t go against the orange oath.**



*I have no idea if the blood was from a goat.



**Fine, this didn’t happen.