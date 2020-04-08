Ray Allen Challenges Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James to the #GeorgeJeffersonChallenge...and Hairlines Will Never Be the Same Again

Filed to: okay but your hairline though

Screenshot : Bleacher Report ( YouTube )

Black men are fiercely protective of two things: our hair and our hairlines. S o it stands to reason that after spending nearly a month trapped in our homes, we are all looking a little worse for the wear in a world without lineups.



Advertisement

To the surprise of many, famous faces like Diddy and Kevin Hart have even debuted gray manes during their quarantines, while NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen has decided to ditch his signature bald head entirely in favor of looking like the Gulf of Mexico.

This Naipo Shiatsu Body Massager Is Down to $30 Read on The Inventory

Eager to pull up on the scene with the ceiling missing, the two-time NBA champ also issued a challenge—a hairline challenge—to other NBA alums.



“I wasn’t gonna post this but two tears in a bucket!” Allen posted on Instagram. “I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol.”



Advertisement

He then tagged LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and a bevy of other players to do the same, while sparing Kevin Durant from the inevitable wrath of the Internet.



While LeBron’s hairline has been the butt of barbershop banter for years, Shaq revealed just how bad things are upstairs in March when he unveiled his struggle hairline on national TV.



So ladies and gentlemen, get your popcorn ready, as this online challenge has the potential to be one of the most entertaining yet.