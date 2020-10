“We would not be where we are culturally and socially, as a whole Black community, without the contributions of Black trans folks of yesteryear.” — Raquel Willis, Director of Communications for the Ms. Foundation for Women, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree

Raquel Willis is proud to sit “in such amazing company” alongside the members of her The Root 100 class.

Advertisement

“This year there are probably more Black trans folks honored on the list than ever before,” said the writer, activist, and director of communications for the Ms. Foundation for Women.

Willis shares her hope and vision of a more liberated future for all Black people, as well as a message to her fellow The Root 100 honorees in the video above. Check it out.