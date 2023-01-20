Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

Wait...What? Young Thug Allegedly Tried to Make a Drug Exchange In Court and It's on Video?

The Atlanta rapper was accused of making a drug exchange with another co-defendant during his RICO trial.

By
Noah A. McGee
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Wait...What? Young Thug Allegedly Tried to Make a Drug Exchange In Court and It&#39;s on Video?
Photo: Amy E. Price (Getty Images)

The legal problems for Young Thug are stacking up, and this one might be the most outlandish.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Little-Known Story of Bill Traylor, One of America's Most Important Artists of the 20th Century
May 26, 2021
Handmade Eyelashes by Black-Owned Minx + Mane Is Our Swag of the Week
October 22, 2022

Video obtained by WSB-TV allegedly shows Thug and co-defendant, Kahlieff Adams, making a drug exchange during his RICO trial in the courtroom in front of the jury, lawyers, witnesses, deputies, etc.

The surveillance footage shows Adams approaching Thug as he’s sitting next to his attorney in court and allegedly handing the Atlanta rapper a Percocet, a drug used to relieve pain.

Advertisement

As seen in the footage, a deputy saw the exchange and immediately confronted the “Hot” rapper, who handed the pill over. According to WSB-TV, deputies started to search Adams once they confiscated the pill from Thug. The deputies found more Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic with food seasonings to hide the smell of the weed.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Reserve
Up to $100 credit
Samsung Reserve

Reserve the next gen Samsung device
All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device.

Advertisement

To hide some of the substances, Adams swallowed some of the drugs and was taken to a local hospital.

I’ve never been to court before, but one thing I do know is that you shouldn’t try to exchange drugs while in the courtroom, especially when you’re one of the defendants on trial.

Advertisement

Shortly after the exchange, prosecutors filed a motion, requesting the court to, “make a finding of fact that Court was delayed on January 18, 2023 because of the actions of Defendant Williams and Defendant Adams.”

Although Thug can be seen in the footage allegedly being handed a Percocet, his attorney claims that he had “nothing” to do with the drug exchange, saying, “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. … Did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away.”

Advertisement

While Thug and his attorney are denying any involvement in this drug exchange, this only makes his legal troubles even worse. He’s already on trial for violating RICO laws, and allegedly co-founding a street gang that is responsible for a plethora of violent acts including attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

According to WSB-TV, Thug and his attorneys have claimed YSL is just a record label and fashion brand, nothing more. But, if the Atlanta rapper is arrested, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

NewsLegal