Yeezus Is Coming: Kanye West Previews New Album at Private Listening Party in Las Vegas

Yeezy is coming! Yeezy is coming! (Or whatever Paul Revere said.)



That’s right folks, if you’ve been counting down the days until the next ‘Ye album—then consider your days numbered.

Variety reports that over the weekend, the multi-Grammy-winning artist premiered a couple of new songs from his upcoming album Donda at a private event in Las Vegas. And when we say private, we mean private. Permitted guests were there via invite-only and had to register after the fact to confirm their attendance. While there aren’t many photos or clips or videos available as cell phones weren’t allowed into the venue, chatter from notable folks posted online all but confirmed the exclusive event. Social media personality and host Justin LaBoy and NBA star Kevin Durant were among the few who were reportedly there, LaBoy posting several tweets following the event Sunday night.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” LaBoy wrote. “Man listen! The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who [plans] on dropping soon should just push it back.”

He later added, “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artists I’m listening to until then. God bless. #Respectfully.”

Photographer and digital producer Nigel D shared his own recollection of the event in a series of tweets after the fact, as well.

“So they took phones of course. Was about 10 feet from Kanye while Usher sat across from me. Came out with a full mask and gloves. Took off one glove to control the laptop and play music,” he began before sharing more tidbits from the night which included an alleged snippet of an upcoming commercial set to be aired during one of the last NBA Finals games as well as two new Yeezy songs featuring Lil Baby and Pusha T.

Other attendees also confirmed that tracks featuring Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn, and Baby Keem can be expected on Donda, which is rumored to drop as soon as this weekend.

Whether or not Kanye is coming remains to be seen but you can bet the streets will be talking if and when he does.

