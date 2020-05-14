Racists Built a Website to Doxx White Women in Relationships With Black Men

Photo : Shutterstock

White supremacists who, in the year 2020, still consider interracial relationships to be an abomination before God and Ku Klux Klan Jesus, built a website to doxx white women who are in relationships with men of color.



Advertisement

Vice reports that approximately 80 women have been targeted and labeled as “traitors” by racists who still get their Confederate flag boxers in a bunch over the thought of black penises in white vaginas. Women found that their names, photos, social media profiles and other info were being shared on the website as a way of threatening and intimidating them for having relations outside of their race. What’s worse is that shutting the website down has proven to be an uphill battle.



From Vice:



The website was created in April but was taken offline after their initial hosting provider cut ties with them. They then found a home with one of Russia’s largest domain registrars, R01. VICE News contacted R01 on Tuesday to ask whether the site violated their policies. An hour later, the site was taken offline, but as of Wednesday morning it was back up. Tatiana Agafonova, a spokesperson for R01, wrote in an email that the company would “diligently render its services to customers” unless a court rules otherwise or they’re contacted by law enforcement. The owner of the website shields their identity and location through Cloudflare, a U.S.-based security company that protects customers from DDoS attacks (attempts to crash a website by overwhelming it with data). VICE News contacted Cloudflare to ask how this particular website squared with their policies. They declined to comment on individual websites but directed us to their blog from February 2019, where they “address complaints about content.” Their bottom line was that Cloudflare is a security company, and content moderation isn’t really their responsibility.

Advertisement

Along with sharing the women’s information, the website features a section called “toll paid,” which warns “white women who have an interest in black men” that romances with black men will end in their pain and suffering. The website admins wrote things like, “can’t wait until you pay the price when he beats you,” and “the toll will be paid one day when he slams your big forehead into the ground,” according to one of the women who was doxxed on the website and whose name wasn’t revealed for her safety.

“A website like this is concerning for reasons even beyond the repulsive hate it promotes,” Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, told Vice. “The site is yet another example of how certain online spaces are being designed to literally facilitate harassment. They have real-world impacts on real people. The online systems that a site like this requires to operate should take steps to respond.”



The only bright side to all this is that, despite the elusiveness of these miscegenation-fearing assholes who use disclaimers and coded language to avoid being shut down, former prosecutor Subodh Chandra told Vice they aren’t as protected as they think they are.



“The creators of this content are subjecting themselves to civil liability risk, despite all the nonsensical disclaimers,” Chandra said. “They could very well find themselves subject to prosecution, should anyone be harassed or otherwise harmed as a result of this activity.”

