The leaked phone call between former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and two other council members drew outrage from city residents. Martinez swiftly handed in her resignation the day the news broke. However, USA TODAY reported a crowd of angry protesters showed up at Tuesday’s council meeting to demand the other two council members who were on the call get the boot as well.



“This meeting will not start,” “no roll call, they don’t belong here, they’ve got to go,” and “get out!” protestors shouted in the room.

Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were on the phone recording when Martinez called councilmember Mike Bonin’s Black son a monkey. City residents demanded Cedillo and León to resign as well as condemned their tolerance of Martinez’s foul language toward their colleague. Since Tuesday’s meeting didn’t go as planned, the Council will regroup Wednesday to decide on the two council members. The most they can do, according to AP News, is censure them which doesn’t guarantee a suspension or removal from office.

Advertisement

However, they must figure out a proper punishment given the added pressure from the President - who it so happens will be in town on Wednesday as well.

More from USA TODAY:

At a press conference Tuesday, Jean-Pierre said President Biden believes all politicians should be held accountable for racist language, including Democratic leaders who are leading one of the most liberal leaning cities in the country. “The President is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned,” Jean-Pierre said. “He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling.”

Martinez also discussed on the call a scheme on how to maintain Latino political power during redistricting. This would exacerbate the ostracism of Black voices during this process, an issue Black government officials have been challenging all over the country. Also, Martinez’s comments reflect the issue of anti-Blackness in the Latinx community, which she planned to weaponize for political gain.

“What we are hearing on the tape is everybody else be damned, especially the African American community. A lot of it goes back to when Latinos started to organize and get political power in the first place,” said Jaime Regalado, former executive director of the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs and CSU Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Acting president of the Council, Mitch O’Farrell said the city cannot move on with the three bad apples still in office. As of now, they’ve been indicted on corruption charges.