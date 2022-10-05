The North Carolina sheriff caught making racist remarks about Black department staff has now been suspended per the district attorney’s petition, according to WECT. If you remember, the remarks were recorded on a phone call where the sheriff threatened to fire all the “Black bastards” in the department.



District Attorney Jon David filed a petition with the court for the immediate removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, the report says. Per the phone call recording, Greene was pretty confident that he’d be able to exercise his power as “motherf*cking sheriff” to clean out the department of “every Black he knows.” After the racist tangent was leaked to local news, it spread like wildfire as residents demanded he get the boot.

“Defendant has committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office. The acts committed by Defendant... constitute corruption while in office,” said the district attorney per the court document. Not to mention, the county residents didn’t seem to want Greene in office in the first place and protested his appointment, WECT previously reported.

Now they have another reason to believe he doesn’t deserve his title. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Greene from his newly elected position until the hearing on the petition for formal removal.

More on the case from NBC 6 News:

“And the Court, upon consideration of the Petition and Verification presented in support of the allegations, finds sufficient cause to immediately suspend S. Jody Greene from the Office of Sheriff of Columbus County,” Sasser wrote in the order. To conclude, David says that Greene engaged in racial profiling of sheriff’s office employees both personally and via other people under his command.