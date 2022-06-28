One of R. Kelly’s self-proclaimed biggest supporters was arrested Saturday near Chicago on federal charges. Christopher Gunn, 39, allegedly threatened to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in New York and made threats involving serious bodily injury or death.

Gunn is currently being held in custody pending a detention hearing later this week, though prosecutors are requesting that he be brought to New York to face charges. According to the criminal complaint, Gunn was in attendance for at least one day of Kelly’s racketeering trial in September.

He then posted a YouTube video a week after the trial ended that revealed where the U.S. attorney’s office was located in Brooklyn. Apparently, he told viewers to “get real familiar with this building” because “If Kellz goes down, everybody’s going down.”

“That’s where they work at,” Gunn allegedly continued. “We’re going to storm they office. … If you ain’t got the stomach for the shit we ’bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out.”

According to the complaint, the video also contained a clip from “Boyz N The Hood” where a character is almost shot to death. Prosecutors believe Gunn was selling gun ammunition to his YouTube fans with plans to carry out a violent act.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced in Brooklyn on Wednesday; Gunn also encouraged the singer’s fans to gather at the sentencing. His YouTube channel, which is still available to view publicly, contains dozens of videos advocating for Kelly’s freedom. The videos also analyze various aspects of his trial, zeroing in on the lawyers, the accusers and even the judge presiding over the case.