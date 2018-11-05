U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who won’t allow bomb threats to intimidate her, is encouraging voters to “step up to the plate” on Election Day. The Root caught up with Auntie Maxine at this year’s Women in Media Awards in New York City.

“I’d like to say to those who are targeted for bomb threats and threaten to be killed, that there are a lot of important people who have sacrificed for us to be where we are today and so we must not take those sacrifices lightly,” the Congresswoman told The Root. “We must step up to the plate and show that we have the courage and that we have the belief that will help us to give new direction to this country.”

Don’t sit home or believe you don’t have the power to make change. Make sure you get out there and make your voice heard on Tuesday.

Watch the full interview with Waters above.