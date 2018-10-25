Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

From day one, Rep. Maxine Waters of (D-Calif.) has made it abundantly clear that the president of the United States was a vile man who couldn’t be trusted and that she had no intention of trying to work with him.



In fact, while the rest of her constituents were busy trying to walk the fine line of spouting out bullshit political niceties about the president and his administration, it was black America’s most loving aunt, Auntie Maxine, who exclaimed that the president was a con man who needed to be impeached.

So after news that Auntie Maxine was targeted in the alleged pipe bomb attacks that were sent to at least 10 Democrats including the Clintons and the Obamas, the California Democrat who once flew to Nicaragua to investigate how drugs were ravishing her state and who knows infamous drug dealer Rick Ross (the real Rick Ross) on a first-name basis, ain’t scared of no damn bomb.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,’” Waters told Blavity.



Waters also demanded that the president “take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways.”

“I think the president of United States should take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways,” Waters said. “I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there.” “And I think they are acting in a way that they think the president wants them to do and the way he wants them to act,” Waters continued, before adding that Trump “in his own way really does promote a lot of violence.” “I don’t know whether the bombs are real or not, but we should not crawl under the bed, close the doors, not go out, be afraid to go to rallies,” Water said. “We must not be intimidated to the point that we stop advocating and protesting for justice,” the congresswoman added.

Advertisement

Waters’ remarks come a day after a package was intercepted in a “facility in Maryland addressed to her and another in a Los Angeles mail facility,” the Hill reports.

President Trump denounced the bombing attacks that he lightweight encouraged given his divisive and evil rhetoric which includes bullying and name-calling.

“We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it,” Trump said Wednesday, according to the Hill.