There’s not much Jersey-born rapper, actress and singer Queen Latifah can’t do. With Emmy and Grammy awards already under her belt, your girl is halfway to coveted EGOT bragging rights. And now, 21 years after her first partnership with COVERGIRL cosmetics, she’s Cover Girl, once again. The Queen announced the news of her latest partnership with COVERGIRL on Instagram with a stunning fresh-faced photo. In her May 9 post, she wrote:

“You know what they say...Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL 💙 It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. I am so excited to pick up where we left off and continue to make the beauty industry more inclusive and accessible for all.”

Latifah first became the face of the brand in 2001. And in more than ten years as a spokesperson, she helped COVERGIRL launch several product lines, including Clean Foundation, Outlast Lipcolor and the Queen Collection, one of the first lines from a mass-cosmetics brand made with darker skin tones in mind.



The first female hip-hop artist to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, the Equalizer star told PEOPLE that she is excited to be the inspiration for young Black women that she missed when she was growing up. “Growing up, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in beauty ads, so I am grateful for this continued partnership with COVERGIRL to inspire the next generation of young black girls who will be raised seeing someone like them as the face of a major beauty brand,” she said.

And COVERGIRL is equally excited to join forces with someone who has as much star power as Queen Latifah. “Bringing back Queen Latifah to the COVERGIRL family was a no-brainer for us,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty at COVERGIRL’s parent company Coty, in a release. “Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation, and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change. She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs. The future is big for COVERGIRL and Queen Latifah.”