It appears things are about to get a bit “slippery” when it comes to Migos rapper Quavo and his legal woes.

Page Six reports that the Culture III artist and his entourage are being sued by a limousine driver who claims he was assaulted by the rapper after failing to pick up and transport all members of the entourage from a club they were partying at back to the hotel where they were staying.

Filed on Thursday, the suit stems from a July incident in Las Vegas in which the unnamed driver claims he tried to reason with Quavo after forgetting another person but things began to get out of control once shouting began. It was then the driver claims he was repeatedly punched and kicked by at least five people in front of Virgin Hotel staff and security but no one stepped in to help him or intervene in the situation. Per court documents obtained by TMZ, which first reported the news, the driver claims to have “physical and mental pain and disfigurement” as a result and now is seeking unspecified damages from Quavo, Migos Touring and Virgin Hotel, all of whom have been named in the suit.

As previously reported by The Root, this is the second time this year the “Straightenin’” rapper has been involved in a public physical altercation. Back in March, leaked video footage showed Quavo and then-girlfriend and “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie physically struggling in a North Hollywood apartment complex elevator, reportedly over a Call of Duty case.

The L.A. City Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the two for that incident, citing the low “likelihood of a conviction for either party.”