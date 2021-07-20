QAnon Qaren Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Kicked Off Twitter for the 2nd Time. 3 More and She’s Banned for Good

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.), the quack who makes the other Republicans look moderately sane, was kicked off of Twitter for the second time for sending out crazy tweets about COVID-19 that violated the company’s misinformation policy.



According to NBC News, “Greene, who has compared mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust and was suspended from Twitter earlier this year for making false claims about voter fraud, will be locked out of the social media platform for 12 hours.”



Greene, who believes that a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., is really just a front for political pedophiles, made some more outlandish claims Sunday and Monday about COVID-19 and the effort the government is making to get folks vaccinated.



“The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65,” Greene tweeted. “With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

She continued because, of course she did.

Twitter initially added a disclaimer to the tweet that noted this woman doesn’t know what the fuck she is talking about, but in the end they banned her ass.



From NBC News:



In March, Twitter announced a “strike system” for users spreading false and misleading Covid-19 information. A user’s account is locked for 12 hours after two or three strikes, and seven days after four strikes. After five strikes, the user is banned.

NBC News notes that Greene’s claims come as the delta variant coronavirus continues to collect the infinity stones needed to crush the buildings.



But she’s already back, calling social media rules for the non-wackos a “violation of her freedom of speech” and Twitter being “Communist China.”



From USA Today:



After staying quiet overnight, Greene emerged back on Twitter shortly after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday criticizing the platform saying it censored her and violated “my freedom of speech,” and compared Twitter to “Communist China.”

Greene’s three more strikes can’t come fast enough.





