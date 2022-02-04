Acclaimed Pyer Moss founder is stepping away from Reebok as its global creative director, effective March 1.



Jean-Raymond had previously been with the fitness footwear and streetwear company since 2017, per Complex. In a statement announcing his departure, he explained: “I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors.”

He later added on his Instagram Story: “With the utmost gratitude for those who changed my life, my family’s lives, allowed me to create and who lent me this incredible platform to lend to others since 2017. Bye fam. Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4 will begin rolling out in late March.”

Reebok President Matt O’Toole expressed similar sentiments writing: “We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok. The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.”

According to WWD, Raymond’s departure comes days before Reebok’s acquisition by Authentic Brands Group is expected to be finalized. While it’s unclear what the style icon’s next move will be, in a recent interview with Metal Magazine, Raymond talked about what he’s most excited about and enjoying following the release of his couture collection, Wat U Iz.

“I think right now, what I’m most excited about is that I’m getting the tools to actively better myself so that I can put myself in a position of peace and just remove myself from all that noise, turmoil, and negativity,” Raymond explained. “Especially in this industry, because you meet so many good, dope people, but then there are some, even the ones that you’ve helped or that you’ve advocated for the most, even at your own expense, that leach. Sometimes those are the people that resent you the most and you have to ask yourself why you helped them in the first place—what was that insecurity and how did that insecurity breed this action that now brings in new insecurity? I’m just learning how to better cope and navigate that space so that I can avoid the things that have trapped me in the past.”