Public Memorial Service for Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Planned for Feb. 24: Report

Nearly two weeks after the fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, details are beginning to emerge about plans for the public memorial the city of Los Angeles will host in his honor.

The Los Angeles Times reports that sources say the service will take place at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

For the last two weeks, fans have gathered at Staples and created a memorial to the fallen former Laker and his daughter, leaving mementos, thoughts and memorabilia to honor Bryant, Gianna and the other parents, coaches and young players on the flight. The Staples Center recently started clearing the makeshift memorial, and will send items to Vanessa Bryant per her request.

The Lakers played their first game following Bryant’s death on Friday, the game preceded by an emotional tribute to those lost in the crash.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously told the Times that a memorial was in the works.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Garcetti said.

“It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well,” he continued.

Both Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle were previously celebrated and honored with large memorial services at Staples Center.

Details as to whether tickets will be required and how to obtain them for Bryant’s service have yet to be revealed.

A time for the service has not been confirmed, but the date holds significance: Gianna played using No. 2, and Bryant played using No. 24.