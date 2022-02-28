Andrew Walls, who is the vice president of a chapter of the Proud Boys in Akron, Ohio, was charged with assault after he was caught on video yelling racial slurs at a Black woman and punching her in the face, according to the Huffington Post.

Walls was also charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated. The Black woman he punched was 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, who was passing by a bar in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood when she and a friend heard Walls and others with him screaming “fucking niggers,” according to Huffington Post.

Morgan ultimately confronted Walls after she realized she was the only Black person present.

From the Huffington Post on what occurred during the encounter:

Video taken by Cameron Morgan’s friend shows what happened next: Walls squares up, points his finger at Morgan, and repeats the racist slur, adding: “Bitch, shut your mouth.” He then cocks his right fist and punches her directly in the face, the impact of which releases a blood-curdling pop. Walls kept going after the recording ended, and dragged Morgan into the street by her hair, her father said. She was shaken up, he said, and left the scene without initially calling police.

Cameron Morgan’s father, David Lee Morgan Jr. tweeted out a screen recording of the video and pleaded for help to identify the man who assaulted his daughter. Alisha Howard, who was with Cameron that night, is the one who recorded the encounter and shared it on Facebook.

As the video went viral on social media, people were able to quickly identify Walls, citing an article from the Akron Beacon Journal that said he was the vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys.

More from the Akron Beacon Journal:

The father and daughter went together to the police station Sunday morning. They were given the name and number for the night-shift sergeant and told to come back later. They returned Sunday afternoon, showed police the video and filed a report. Charges were pressed and the warrant was issued for Walls sometime after. Laughlin said, “The investigation is actively ongoing to determine if additional charges are appropriate.” Because of the use of racial slurs, police are exploring a possible ethnic intimidation charge. The severity of the young woman’s head injuries could also elevate the assault charge to felonious assault. Her father said she suffered a concussion, which can be life-threatening if not treated. She saw stars, was unable to eat and blacked out once during the day, he said.

Walls called Akron police Sunday evening to agree to turn himself in, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

