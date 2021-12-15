Almost a year later, the Capitol Insurrection Saga continues with a new lawsuit filed by the D.C. attorney general against the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and their leaders for conspiring to “terrorize” the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint filed in federal court Tuesday, according to CNN, accuses 31 members of the two far-right groups, along with their leaders Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, of orchestrating “a coordinated act of domestic terrorism.” Proud Boys leader Tarrio is currently serving a five month sentence for the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from the historic Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C.

The suit seeks to hold the rioters liable for millions of dollars spent on dispatching Metropolitan Police officers to the Capitol, treating the more than 140 officers who were injured in the attack, and their medical leave.

“In the complaint, we specifically allege that these vigilantes, insurrectionists and masters of a lawless mob conspired against the District of Columbia, its law enforcement officers and residents by planning, promoting and participating in the violent attack on the United States Capitol,” AG Karl Racine said, according to NPR.

From NPR:

The complaint says that after former President Donald Trump’s election loss, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers began working together “to plot, publicize, recruit for, and finance their planned attack.” That planning and coordination came together, the complaint says, on Jan. 6 when the defendants and other rioters bashed their way through police lines and forced their way into the Capitol. In doing so, the lawsuit says, the rioters threatened and assaulted D.C. police officers and those inside the Capitol. “In the wake of this assault, the Capitol was left in shambles, with the District left to deal with the aftermath of the violent disruption to what should have been the peaceful transition of presidential power,” the suit says. The district is seeking punitive and compensatory damages to be determined at trial.

CNN reports that the extremist groups are already facing several civil lawsuits, including those from Capitol officers and several members of Congress who have also included former Commander-in-Clown Donald Trump and his former sidekick attorney Rudy Giuliani in their complaints. Several members of the Oath Keepers are also facing charges of federal criminal conspiracy.

“Our intent, as we indicated, is to hold these violent mobsters and these violent hate groups accountable, and to get every penny of damage that we can,” Racine said, according to NPR. “If it so happens that we bankrupt them, then that’s a good day. When hate is dispatched and eliminated, that’s a good day.”