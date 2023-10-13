Promising Development in Morgan State Shooting Investigation

A suspect has been placed in custody in connection to the shooting on Morgan State’s campus last week. Police are still on the hunt for another shooter.



Authorities in the Northeast District of Washington, D.C. worked with federal agencies to locate a 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting at a group of students following one of the university’s homecoming events. He was arrested yesterday in without incident, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He will be transported to Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with several counts of attempted murder.

Advertisement

Now, the police are looking for an additional suspect: 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who has been issued an arrest warrant for similar charges. That’s still only two of the four people spotted in the surveillance footage released last week.

Advertisement

The group allegedly rolled up on a group of students who were leaving the homecoming coronation on Oct. 3 and began airing rounds, sending some into the surrounding residence halls. The four students and one individual injured in the incident were not the intended targets, police say. It’s still unclear who the group was looking for or what the motive for the shooting was.

Advertisement

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said Commissioner Richard Worley in a statement. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

This is the latest step toward justice and closure for the students shook by the incident. Earlier this week, university President David K. Wilson announced the construction of a wall to surround the campus entryways and exits as a new security measure. The remainder of homecoming events were also cancelled.