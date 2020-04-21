Pro-Life Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says 'There Are More Important Things Than Living' When It Comes to Coronavirus

Photo : Brendan Smialowski ( AFP via Getty Images )

One of the strangest aspects of the coronavirus pandemic has been seeing the pro-life GOP members casually talk about acceptible loss of life and how the economy takes precedent over keeping people alive. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been leading the charge with a series of controversial statements, and instead of walking them back or apologizing, he’s been doubling down.

NBC N ews reports that in a Monday night interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Patrick said “There are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children, and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us.” He was referring to efforts to reopen the country in order to save the economy. “We got to take some risks and get back in the game, and get this country back up and running.” he added.



This is only the latest instance of the GOP evolving from the pro-life party to a death cult willing to sacrifice millions to appease that hallowed elder god they call “the free market.” This shift in attitude hasn’t eluded the Texas Democratic Party, who issued a statement in response to Patrick’s comments.



From NBC News:



“They would see our family members die to bail out Wall Street,” the statement said. “The lives of our families, our friends, and our communities have no dollar amount. Texas Republicans can no longer claim to be the pro-life party anymore.”

Patrick isn’t the only one flouting mass sacrifices in an effort to fix the economy. Indiana Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said people dying over the economy was “the lesser of two evils.” Television personality Dr. Oz went on Fox News and said opening schools could be “an appetizing opportunity” despite it costing 2 to 3 percent of students’ lives. It’s not just famous people either, as swaths of right-leaning Americans have taken to the streets demanding the country be reopened.



This is an incredibly short-sighted way to view things. The economy can bounce back; people can’t come back from the dead. If they’re that adamant about risking their lives to make a quick buck, more power to them. I, for one, will continue sitting my happy ass at home.

