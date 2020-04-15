Michigan Residents Stage Gridlock to Protest Stay-At-Home Order

Photo : Elaine Cromie ( Getty Images )

If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown anything, it’s that white people have very little interest in self-preservation. Take for instance, Michigan.



Business Insider reports that on Wednesday, hundreds of Michigan residents staged a traffic jam outside the state Capitol to protest the current stay-at-home order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the country last Thursday to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Protesters found the order that closed areas of stores with non-essential goods, closed golf courses and limited the use of motorboats to be “draconian.”



The protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund. While protesters were encouraged to stay in their cars and simply honk or put signs on their cars, they still protested on foot in a blatant disregard for social distancing protocols. Michigan has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus.



From Business Insider:



The coronavirus killed nearly 1,300 people in Michigan in March alone. That’s higher than the death toll from car crashes in Michigan for the entire year. The state reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and 166 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 27,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, primarily concentrated in the Detroit metro area.

Despite those numbers, some Michigan residents still felt like their rights were being trampled upon. “To say that I am furious about this would be an understatement. This is a complete overreach by the government.” Paul LaFrance, a protester, told Business Insider. I guess some folks would really put their own health at risk over the right to play golf.



