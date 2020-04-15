Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Coronavirus

Michigan Residents Stage Gridlock to Protest Stay-At-Home Order

Joe Jurado
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus pandemicMichiganwhite peoplewhite people white peoplingprotestprotestersstay at home order
19
1
Illustration for article titled Michigan Residents Stage Gridlock to Protest Stay-At-Home Order
Photo: Elaine Cromie (Getty Images)

If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown anything, it’s that white people have very little interest in self-preservation. Take for instance, Michigan.

Advertisement

Business Insider reports that on Wednesday, hundreds of Michigan residents staged a traffic jam outside the state Capitol to protest the current stay-at-home order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the country last Thursday to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Protesters found the order that closed areas of stores with non-essential goods, closed golf courses and limited the use of motorboats to be “draconian.”

The protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund. While protesters were encouraged to stay in their cars and simply honk or put signs on their cars, they still protested on foot in a blatant disregard for social distancing protocols. Michigan has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus.

Advertisement

From Business Insider:

The coronavirus killed nearly 1,300 people in Michigan in March alone. That’s higher than the death toll from car crashes in Michigan for the entire year.

The state reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and 166 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 27,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, primarily concentrated in the Detroit metro area.

Despite those numbers, some Michigan residents still felt like their rights were being trampled upon. “To say that I am furious about this would be an understatement. This is a complete overreach by the government.” Paul LaFrance, a protester, told Business Insider. I guess some folks would really put their own health at risk over the right to play golf.

You hate to see it, you really do.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

#ObamaCommencement2020: Twitter Begs Obama to Serve as National Coronavirus Commencement Speaker

The Last Lyon: Empire Forced to Air an Abrupt Series Finale; Lee Daniels Hopes to Have Proper Ending One Day

First Look Clip: A #BlackAF Dinner With a Side of White Gaze

Trump Official Asks Black 60 Minutes Reporter Why They Didn’t Cover Global Pandemics Under Obama. 60 Minutes Pulls Out CVS-Length Receipts