California senator Kamala Harris reports that she and her husband were charged about $700,000 in federal taxes on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.

Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, has released 15 years of tax returns, including her records for 2018 which showed income of about $157,000 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 as a writer. She published her memoir The Truths We Hold, earlier this year. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million as an attorney.

Harris is the latest 2020 Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. AP News reports many candidates have released their tax return proof to varying degrees:

“Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York released her 2018 tax return in late March and urged her colleagues to do the same. She was the first Democratic candidate to do so. Gillibrand has released her returns annually since 2012. That year, she released her returns dating back to 2007. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released a decade of her tax returns, as well as her 2018 returns. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar this month released 12 years of tax returns, dating to 2006, when she first became a candidate for federal office. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who released just one year of tax returns when he ran for president in 2016, said more than a month ago that he would release a decade’s worth of returns. He and his campaign have said they will release his tax returns by Monday’s tax filing deadline.”

Meanwhile Donald Trump has continued to hide his tax reports since the 2016 presidential campaign. He was the first nominee in decades to refuse to show the documents. House Democrats continue to demand release of the files, which would give lawmakers a clear picture of Trump’s business dealings and potential conflicts of interest. Release of the tax returns is needed for The House to do their job of legal oversight, checks and balances.







