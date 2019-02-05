Photo: Al Drago (Getty Images)

After announcing her decision to run for president in front of 20,000 of her closest friends in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris will visit all four early primary states over the next month to meet voters and share her vision for the country.



The former California attorney general will campaign in South Carolina—the state that holds the first southern primary—on Feb. 15-16, followed by a Feb. 18-19 trip to New Hampshire. As if that isn’t ambitious enough, Harris will campaign in Iowa on Feb. 23-24. And she’ll stop in Nevada from Feb. 28-March 1.

During midterm elections, Harris previously campaigned in Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, “but the early state stops will be Harris’ first opportunities as a presidential candidate to meet with voters in smaller settings — a crucial test that several of her 2020 Democratic opponents have already started in on,” Politico reports.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who announced his run for the White House just last week, is expected to visit Iowa on Friday and Saturday and will head to South Carolina and New Hampshire over President’s Day weekend. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), whose first early state stops were in Iowa and New Hampshire, will also head to South Carolina, according to Politico.