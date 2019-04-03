Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Trump continued his assault on alternative energy sources that don’t line the pockets of the 1 percent by pulling out his fear-mongering air horn to claim that windmills decrease property value and the noise from wind turbines causes cancer.



“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” the president said while delivering remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner Tuesday, The Hill reports.



As has become the norm for Trump’s presidency, he offered no evidence to support any of his claims and added in bird deaths to really drive his point home, claiming that wind turbines are a “graveyard for birds.”

“If you love birds, you never want to walk under a windmill, because it’s a sad, sad sight,” he said, The Hill notes. The Department of Energy has already debunked this claim, noting that bird deaths from the structures are rare because birds have eyes and generally don’t fly directly into windmills.

Advertisement

Trump may have been using his mocking tune when the statements were made, and of course the claims were attached to comments about Hillary Clinton, who pushed for wind power to help save the planet, but he believed that shit. Trump has yet to realize that it’s been three years since he won the election for president, so he can stop talking about his democratic opponent from 2016!

This isn’t the first time Trump has made lame jokes about wind energy. During a rally in Michigan last month, (yes, he’s still rallying) Trump basically called wind power dumb, because what would we do for power when the wind doesn’t blow?

“If it doesn’t blow, you can forget about television for that night,” Trump said. “‘Darling, I want to watch television.’ ‘I’m sorry! The wind isn’t blowing.’ I know a lot about wind,” he added.

Advertisement

I guess the president doesn’t understand that wind turbines would be in addition to other energy sources so when the wind stopped blowing, electricity would continue to be provided by other resources, such as gas or hydro.

But that might require the president to read a piece on wind turbines titled “How Do Wind Turbines Work” from the Department of Energy.