Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Man, the president must be really pressed to come up with this doozy.



On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee about the Russian investigation, which reignited impeachment discussions among Democrats.

Clearly this annoyed the president, because he called reporters into the Oval Office on Friday for an unscheduled press conference in which he whined about how unfairly he’s been treated and even went so far as to suggest that President Obama be investigated for the lucrative book deals he’s signed.



“We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president. Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked at me,” Trump said, Deadline reports. “They could look into the book deal that president Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records.”



USA Today notes the president wasn’t entirely clear (shocking!) but he seemed to be referring to “a $60 million advance for one book written each by Michelle and Barack Obama. The former first lady’s book, ‘Becoming,’ was published last year and quickly became a best seller.”



It’s interesting that Trump would even care about the Obamas’ book deals given his well-documented struggles with the English language. The Root even did an “in-depth” investigation into the matter.

But the calls for an investigation into the Obamas book deal wasn’t even the craziest complaint the president mentioned during the impromptu gripe session (shocking!). Get this—he tried to blame Obama for the apparently faulty air conditioning in the West Wing.



“The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing. It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it’s freezing or hot,” the president griped, according to the Associated Press.



Since the beginning of his presidency, Trump has done everything in his power to erase President Obama’s legacy. But Trump can’t do anything about the fact that both the Obamas remain as popular as ever—Mrs. Obama was even recently declared “the most admired woman in the world.”

So there’s really only one thing left to say to President Envy: Keep the Obamas’ names out of your mouth.