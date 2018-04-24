Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

There is only one qualification for working in Trump’s White House: Trump must like you. That’s it. The president of the United States doesn’t care if you are the lawn care guy or a housewife (we see you, Betsy DeVos), if he likes you then that’s all the requirements he needs to put you in charge of a multimillion dollar agency.



Trump liked Jeff Sessions, until he recused himself from the Russia investigation, and his only qualifications prior to becoming Attorney General was managing a staff of 100 working elves who made delicious cookies in a tree.

A tree, son!

So it makes perfect sense in a Trumpian world that a white doctor with a really black sounding name with no experience leading a major department would be his pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Department and now that pick, like most of Trump’s other picks, is looking like a bad choice.

According to the New York Times, Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, the White House physician, who rose to national levels after he gave Trump a glowing health assessment, is being heavily scrutinized by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee that he oversaw a hostile work environment inside the White House, allowed the overprescribing of drugs, and reportedly drank on the job.

“The Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is postponing the hearing to consider the nominee to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in light of new information presented to the committee,” said Senators Johnny Isakson of Georgia, the committee chairman, and Jon Tester of Montana, its ranking Democrat, said in a joint statement viewed by the Times.

“We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation,” they added. “We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review.”

Jackson was supposed to face a confirmation hearing on Wednesday but that ain’t happening now. The Times reports that sources explained that the allegations against Jackson aren’t isolated incidences, but instead suggest a pattern of behavior that isn’t conducive to running a department.

“I have very serious questions that need to be addressed, and they should be addressed right now, like today,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and a member of the committee told the Times.

Dr. Jackson, served as a rear admiral in the Navy and was expected to face an uphill battle during his confirmation hearing, as Dr. Jackson isn’t even remotely qualified for the position. The Times notes that Trump fired the former Veterans Affairs secretary, David J. Shulkin, an experienced hospital administrator and veteran of the V.A. medical system for reportedly taking his wife sightseeing in Europe during a $122,000 business trip. Shulkin claims that he was standing in the way of Trump’s attempts to privatize the VA. Point is, it’s messy. Shulkin should’ve been fired in a normal administration, but the Trump administration where EPA head Scott Pruitt is out here flossing like 2012 Trinidad James in his grossly under appreciated negro anthem, “All Gold Everything”.

So what have we learned today? Well, we’ve learned that the Trump administration vetting process consists of nothing more than a third grade vetting process for best friend status. We’ve learned that Dr. Ronny L. Jackson is a white doctor with a black sounding name who the president likes and as such picked to run the VA. We’ve also learned that Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, on name alone, has the qualifications to take over Dr. Dre’s position in the World Class Wreckin’ Cru.

‘Cause I’m the world class doctor The master of seduction I can heal all your ills And give you extreme delight But only if you allow me Dr. Ronny L. Jackson To turn off the lights

In short, we’ve learned what we always known, that this administration is being lead by a megalomaniac who is willing to trade positions in the White House to people who say he looks good. Basically, the president is an IG model giving out jobs while posting scantily clad photos on the Gram for likes.

