The president’s senior most black, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, is leaving the Trump administration at the end of Trump’s first term.



“I will certainly finish out this term,” Carson told Newsmax’s John Gizzi, Monday.



After Carson’s cryptic answer, Gizzi pressed him on whether he’d be interested in serving a second term to which Carson noted, “I would be interested in returning to the private sector, because I think you have just as much influence—maybe more—there.”

And just like that, Trump is in need of a new blackface to trot out during Black History Month as Carson was the ranking black in Trump’s administration.

Yes, Carson the Dominican brujo who once stopped himself from being robbed by merely pointing the robber towards the guy behind cash register could actually just be the wisest black man in Trump’s administration. Like the slave who plays dumb only to reveal that he’s been working on an escape plan the whole time he’s been captive, Carson could be leaving the Trump Titanic early as a second term isn’t guaranteed.

But Carson had quite the time during his stay as the secretary of HUD. He “has overseen a campaign to weaken fair housing enforcement during his stewardship of HUD.”

He pushed for budget cuts that Congress rejected and spent a shit ton of his budget—some $31,000—on a damn dining set.

Gizzi also asked Carson about the president’s former fixer Michael Cohen’s claims that the president is a racist.

“I think Cohen is trying to ingratiate himself to the people who hate Trump,” Carson said. “I’ve never seen anything that even remotely would remind me of racists, and believe me, I recognize a racist when I see them.”

Carson then shuffled off stage wearing a top hat and a performance cane.