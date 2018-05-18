Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

At this point it might be better for everyone to keep a running list of things that President Donald Trump does know.



So far my list contains racism, lying, paying for sex, Russian prostitutes, KFC, punching his staff, lying, xenophobia and lying.

In newly revealed footage, the embarrassment of the entire United States showed just how fucking stupid he is to one of the smartest men alive.

On Thursday, MSNBC’s All in With Chris Hayes showed video proof of what a dotard the president is. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, speaking at a Gates Foundation event, recounted a story of the two meetings he had with Trump, one at Trump Tower in New York City during the presidential transition and another at the White House last year, The Hill reports.

“Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HPV and HIV,” Gates said. “So I was able to explain that those were rarely confused with each other.”



Hiiiiiiyyyooooooooo!

We see you, Bill! Out here throwing shade at the president, wit his dumb ass.

What Gates really wanted to say was, “Really, bitch, really?” but he was trying to be respectful.

I guess it could’ve been worse, but I don’t know how. I mean, I guess the president could’ve asked what’s the difference between BBD and BVD or the difference between WTF and WWJD.

Because Trump is a major conspiracy theorist, he also asked about the negative effects of vaccines.

“In both of those two meetings, he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing, because he was considering a commission to look into the ill effects of vaccines,” Gates said. “And I said, ‘No, that’s a dead end. That would be a bad thing; don’t do that.’”

My hope is that Trump keeps his dumbass questions in-house and just displays his stupidity on a local or national stage instead of taking it to a worldwide arena. Seriously, the president of the United States doesn’t know the difference between HPV and HIV, and he’s out here getting spanked on the ass with a rolled Forbes magazine. At some point this nightmare has to end, doesn’t it?