Did Beyonce Bring Out Daughter Rumi During Cowboy Carter Tour As Response to Kanye? Fans Have Theories

Fans still can’t get over the now-viral moment from the opening night of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour where she made the surprise decision to bring out her youngest daughter, Rumi, onstage for the very first time. And now they think they have good clue as to why Bey did so.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

As seen in countless pictures and videos online, Bey brought out Rumi out to sing the song off the album that she dedicated to her entitled “Protector.” While the little tried her best to keep up with the minimal choreography she rehearsed, seeing the roaring crowd proved to be too much excitement and prompted her to wave at them numerous times as she smiles and hugged her mom.



Advertisement

And as adorable as the clip is, when it began to make the rounds on social media, some fans began questioning why Bey would decide to give Rumi her debut on a huge stage like after all these years.

Advertisement

Rumi’s Pop Out Was Beyonce’s Silent Clapback to Kanye West

Advertisement

According to TikTok user Balance With Bino, he suggested that the “Texas Hold’em” singer may have brought out her young daughter as a way to get back at Kanye West and the disparaging comments he recently made about her and her twin brother, Sir.

As we previously told you back in March, West made a derogatory post about Bey’s youngest children, saying in a post to X/Twitter at the time that they were mentally disabled and used a mental health slur. Though he later tried to walk back the comments, the damage was already done as many online directed their ire towards him immediately.

Advertisement

Fast forward to Rumi’s appearance on Monday and now this TikTok user thinks this was Bey’s way of silencing the criticism over her child.

“I think they felt like, ‘you know what? I think it’s time to actually show the world, we’re not hiding our daughter. We’re protecting our daughter,’” he said.

Advertisement

Beyonce’s Is Making Rumi the Next Blue Ivy

Advertisement

In another video from user Sunshine Star, they took Rumi’s adorable moment during the tour stop as proof that Queen Bey is grooming her to walk in her older sister Blue Ivy’s footsteps by slowly easing her into the spotlight. We all know how accomplished Blue already is at her young age and seeing her show-stopping performance during opening night of the “CC” tour was just as big a spectacle as seeing Rumi.

But while we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing Blue pop out from time to time, this user believes this debut for Rumi was just the first step in her becoming a budding star just like her big sis and continuing the successful family legacy.

Advertisement

“It’s not hard to understand why Beyonce had Rumi, who rarely appears onstage. She’s clearly aiming to make the Carter family a pop culture dynasty, spanning three generations,” they said.

Beyonce May Have Bit Off More Than She Can Chew

Advertisement

While users online continue to speculate on Bey’s exact reasoning for bringing Rumi out, one overwhelming sentiment kept popping up: she might have just created a monster due to how excited her little one was at being onstage. Let’s face it, you could see the joy radiating off that child’s face from a mile away and it’s clear to anyone watching that this was a moment she’d been waiting and asking for for a long time.

But if Bey’s “uh-oh” as she watched Rumi walk off-stage was any indication, then it’s clear that the decision to put her into the spotlight might have unintentionally set a trend and expectation for the rest of the tour and awakened another side in her daughter.

Advertisement

“Beyonce you done messed up. You about to deal with a tantrum before every show if you don’t let that girl do what she did last night,” user Beehive News said on TikTok. “Rumi got on that stage and said ‘bit, finally! This is what I been asking for.’ Let that not be an every night thing, Beyonce!”